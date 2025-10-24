Below are some people arrested for defamation of Edgar Lungu and other charges



LIST OF PEOPLE ARRESTED DURING EDGAR LUNGU’S RULE.





1. Hakainde Hichilema

2. Chishimba Kambwili

3. Chilufya Tayali

4. GBM

5. Nevers Mumba

6. Anthony Bwalya

7. Mubita Nawa

8. Pilato

9. Levison Chitoma

10. Patrick Mucheleka



11. Mrs Mukuni (Chief Mukuni’s wife)

12. Elisha Matambo

13. Chellah Tukuta

14.Mutohela Matambo

15. Kabaso Mulenga

16. Ackson Sejani

17. Maxwell Mwale

18. Frank Tayali

19. Hon Mubanga

20. Garry Nkombo

21. Edward Makayi

22. Late Request Mutanga



23. Partner Siabutuba

24. Martha Mushipe

25. Obvious Mwaliteta

26. Mr Sichilongo

27. Vincent Lilanda

28. Late James Lukuku

29. Late Bonwell Mwewa

30. Lewis Mwape

31. McDonald Chipenzi

32. Kalani Muchima

33. Romeo Kangombe

34. Mr Kelvin Namuswa



35. Derrick Sinjela

36. Gregory Cifire

37. Mr Chakawa and 3 others

40. Mutohela Matambo

41. Javan Simooloka

42. Airubi Mwanza

43. Travor Mwiinde

44. Haloba



45. Laston Mulilanduba

46. Muleya Hacheenda

47. Hamusonde Hamaleka

48. Laston Nyirenda

49. Raphael Phiri

50. Charles Sinyangwe

51. Symon Mwanza

52. Lingo Nyirenda

53. Alex Miyoba



54. Derrick mazembe

55. Christopher Mwachenju

56. Naomi Mwale

57. Gilbert liswaniso

58. Remmy Mukoba

59. Petter Masani

60 Judy



61. General Chiwenga.

62. Milner Simbangu

63. Milner Munakampwe

64. Mr Hinyama

65. Mr Kapoba

66. Mr M’sichili.

67. Mr Himuyaba Matimba



68. Mrs.Sylvia Simaanya

69. Keith Mweemba

70. Chileshe Mulenga

71. Sitali

72. Micheal Tembo

73. Evaristo Chilumba

74. Godfrey Kamangu

75. Beenzu Cheelo M.

76. Ackim Mali



77. Moono Zinka

78. Col JD Nkonde

79. Phillip Mukoma

80. Chitalu Namutowe

81. Tryford Chingangu

82. Katolo Simfukwe.

83. Bester Mapulangu

84. Pythias Sakanjengo C



85. Marjorie Mumba and

86. Dorcus Kanyanta.

87. Laura Miti

88. Margaret Bbalo Mutale

89. Mr. Kalungu

90. Kelly Nawezhi

91. Col Katambi

92. Prince Kaliza



93. Derrick Sinjela

94. Patricia Situmbeko

95. Margaret Bbalo

96. Victor Chilomo

97. Fred Hamaamba

98. Mr. Siandenge

99. Morgan Kalembwe

100. Bruce Kanema.



101. Billy Mwape

102. Jerry Mumba

103. Alex Mwale

104. Musa Sitali

105.Charles Malawo KAMBOLE

106. Phanuel Siandenge

107 Clayson Hamasaka





Meanwhile those killed under Lungu’s government



1. Mapenzi Chibulo,

2. Vespers Shimuzhila

3. Nsama Nsama

4. Joseph Kaunda

5. Lawrence Banda

6. Obed Kasongo

7. Grazier matapa

8. Chama Mwango

9.Vijay Munachilawo

10. Malesu Mukonka





You can add to the list.

(Including hundreds, if not thousands of UPND members who were either arrested or assaulted by PF thugs and Police)





Zambians must never forget the Kamugodi torture chambers, how PF thugs raided Police stations, Radio Stations, Churches, how they attacked innocent mourners at Leopards Hills Memorial Park and how they gassed thousand of citizens some of whom were injured and killed.