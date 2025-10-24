Below are some people arrested for defamation of Edgar Lungu and other charges
LIST OF PEOPLE ARRESTED DURING EDGAR LUNGU’S RULE.
1. Hakainde Hichilema
2. Chishimba Kambwili
3. Chilufya Tayali
4. GBM
5. Nevers Mumba
6. Anthony Bwalya
7. Mubita Nawa
8. Pilato
9. Levison Chitoma
10. Patrick Mucheleka
11. Mrs Mukuni (Chief Mukuni’s wife)
12. Elisha Matambo
13. Chellah Tukuta
14.Mutohela Matambo
15. Kabaso Mulenga
16. Ackson Sejani
17. Maxwell Mwale
18. Frank Tayali
19. Hon Mubanga
20. Garry Nkombo
21. Edward Makayi
22. Late Request Mutanga
23. Partner Siabutuba
24. Martha Mushipe
25. Obvious Mwaliteta
26. Mr Sichilongo
27. Vincent Lilanda
28. Late James Lukuku
29. Late Bonwell Mwewa
30. Lewis Mwape
31. McDonald Chipenzi
32. Kalani Muchima
33. Romeo Kangombe
34. Mr Kelvin Namuswa
35. Derrick Sinjela
36. Gregory Cifire
37. Mr Chakawa and 3 others
40. Mutohela Matambo
41. Javan Simooloka
42. Airubi Mwanza
43. Travor Mwiinde
44. Haloba
45. Laston Mulilanduba
46. Muleya Hacheenda
47. Hamusonde Hamaleka
48. Laston Nyirenda
49. Raphael Phiri
50. Charles Sinyangwe
51. Symon Mwanza
52. Lingo Nyirenda
53. Alex Miyoba
54. Derrick mazembe
55. Christopher Mwachenju
56. Naomi Mwale
57. Gilbert liswaniso
58. Remmy Mukoba
59. Petter Masani
60 Judy
61. General Chiwenga.
62. Milner Simbangu
63. Milner Munakampwe
64. Mr Hinyama
65. Mr Kapoba
66. Mr M’sichili.
67. Mr Himuyaba Matimba
68. Mrs.Sylvia Simaanya
69. Keith Mweemba
70. Chileshe Mulenga
71. Sitali
72. Micheal Tembo
73. Evaristo Chilumba
74. Godfrey Kamangu
75. Beenzu Cheelo M.
76. Ackim Mali
77. Moono Zinka
78. Col JD Nkonde
79. Phillip Mukoma
80. Chitalu Namutowe
81. Tryford Chingangu
82. Katolo Simfukwe.
83. Bester Mapulangu
84. Pythias Sakanjengo C
85. Marjorie Mumba and
86. Dorcus Kanyanta.
87. Laura Miti
88. Margaret Bbalo Mutale
89. Mr. Kalungu
90. Kelly Nawezhi
91. Col Katambi
92. Prince Kaliza
94. Patricia Situmbeko
95. Margaret Bbalo
96. Victor Chilomo
97. Fred Hamaamba
98. Mr. Siandenge
99. Morgan Kalembwe
100. Bruce Kanema.
101. Billy Mwape
102. Jerry Mumba
103. Alex Mwale
104. Musa Sitali
105.Charles Malawo KAMBOLE
106. Phanuel Siandenge
107 Clayson Hamasaka
Meanwhile those killed under Lungu’s government
1. Mapenzi Chibulo,
2. Vespers Shimuzhila
3. Nsama Nsama
4. Joseph Kaunda
5. Lawrence Banda
6. Obed Kasongo
7. Grazier matapa
8. Chama Mwango
9.Vijay Munachilawo
10. Malesu Mukonka
You can add to the list.
(Including hundreds, if not thousands of UPND members who were either arrested or assaulted by PF thugs and Police)
Zambians must never forget the Kamugodi torture chambers, how PF thugs raided Police stations, Radio Stations, Churches, how they attacked innocent mourners at Leopards Hills Memorial Park and how they gassed thousand of citizens some of whom were injured and killed.