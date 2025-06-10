List of Some of the women who featured in B.E over 400 different videos

A Businessman in Equatorial Guinea has been involved in a scandal involving over 400 videos.

The business mogul, named B.E is the boss of the National Financial Investigation Agency of Equatorial Guinea.

It was reported that folks at the agency he works at started suspecting him of fraud so they decided to investigate him.

They went to search his house for evidence to back up their claim but what they discovered was something brutal.

A whole collection of videos were discovered, which reveals that he has been bringing inn women into his office to work on them.

The women in the video include the wives of many dignitaries.

The reports continued that the country’s Attorney General said he will be tested to see if he is healthy.

List of the women below;

-The wife of the Director of Presidential Security

•The Attorney General’s wife

-The daughter of the Director General of Police

-The wife of his pastor’s little brother

-His godfather’s wife

·His sentry’s wife

·His bodyguard’s wife

•Fifteen friends of his younger sister

-His pastor’s wife

-The wives of several ministers, including

Minister Oburu

•His own little brother’s wife

·His uncle’s pregnant wife