LISWANISO LEADS MASS UNITY DRIVE, CALLS FOR FULL SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has led a high-level grassroots mobilisation drive across Matero and Lima Constituencies, calling for unity, discipline and total commitment as the ruling party intensifies preparations for the August 13 General Elections.





The mobilisation was attended by Lusaka Province Youth Vice Chairman Godfrey Chitanga, National Management Committee member Francis Kope and several senior party officials, with the focus centered on strengthening grassroots structures and mobilising support for President Hakainde Hichilema.





Addressing party structures during the engagements, Gilbert Liswaniso emphasized the need for total unity and disciplined coordination, stating that the current campaign period demands focus, organisation and practical results on the ground.





He urged party members at every level to remain committed and united, saying every structure must now work toward delivering strong support for President Hichilema and the UPND.





Mr. Liswaniso stressed that the goal remains clear—to strengthen mobilisation and ensure maximum support for the President through coordinated grassroots efforts.





Lusaka Province Youth Vice Chairman Godfrey Chitanga also reinforced the call for organised ward-level mobilisation, encouraging members to remain active and focused as campaigns continue.





National Management Committee member Francis Kope called for continued unity and cooperation among members, saying the strength of the party remains in teamwork and collective leadership.





Lusaka District Chairperson and former Lima Constituency aspirant Saviours Ndaba, together with former Lima aspirant and grassroots mobiliser Nawa Nawa, also reaffirmed support for the party and encouraged members to rally behind the adopted parliamentary candidate for Lima Constituency, Lee Mukupa.





The leaders stated that the adoption process had now been concluded and that the focus had shifted fully toward mobilisation, coordination and delivering victory for the party.





The mobilisation drive recorded strong participation from party officials and grassroots members, reflecting growing momentum and renewed energy in both Matero and Lima Constituencies.





The message from the ground remained firm and clear—unity, discipline and focused mobilisation remain key as UPND campaigns continue across Lusaka ahead of the August elections.





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