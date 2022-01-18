LISWANISO WARNS AGAINST IRRESPONSIBLE ATTACKS ON THE PARTY AND ITS LEADERSHIP

UPND National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso has called on youths in the party to desist from inciting fellow youths to rise against the party and its leadership.

And Liswaniso has warned that the youths would not sit back with hands folded and watch members of the opposition wage unjustifiable attacks on President Hichilema.

Addressing the Press at the UPND National Youth Command Center in Lusaka today, Mr Liswaniso stressed that he has noted with regret how named opposition political parties have taken to unfairly and unjustifiably defaming the name of the President for political expediency.

Mr Liswaniso, who emphasized that President Hichilema was aware of the numerous economic challenges that the youths in the party and the country were facing, stressed that the there was no need for Zambians to stress as the Head of State had only done about a quarter of available appointments in the civil service.

He also called on the youths to abide by the party guidelines on forming co-operatives, stating that those who wanted quick benefits would only jeopardize the operations of Government and its endeavours to deliver development for all Zambians.

“As much as we want quick benefits, we should be aware that this will in the long run affect our well being. We have the pressure from our youths and this calmness that we see from the youths is because we engage each other,” he said.

He also warned members of the party to desist from attacking the party and Government in public.

“As party members, we should guard against attacking the party in any way. If you’re a genuine member of the party, you should guard against attacking the party and its leadership. If you attack your own political party, tell us…we will give it to you. It is our responsibility to rectify things when they go wrong. We are aware of the high expectations from the youths who turned out in large numbers to vote for change. From the time we formed Government, as the National Youth Chairperson, we have been going round the country to assure the youths that the promises that President Hichilema made would come to pass,” he said.

Liswaniso has since warned of stern action against those who were in the habit of issuing unwarranted attacks against the party, Government and civil servants.

He says those who will be attacking President Hichilema as an individual would be dealt with in their individual capacity.

He also warned members of opposition political parties to desist from fanning confusion and violence in the 3rd February Kabwata Parliamentary by-elections to stay away.

UPND MEDIA TEAM