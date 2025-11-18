LISWANISO WARNS OF POSSIBLE EXPULSION FOR YOUTHS INVOLVED IN PF SECRETARIAT ATTACK





By:Thomas Afroman Mwale



UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has confirmed that the youths who attacked the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretariat, injuring two individuals, were indeed members of the UPND





Mr. Liswaniso stated that the individuals involved were from Kanyama and had earlier conducted a march-past from Soweto Market before proceeding to the former ruling party’s Secretariat, where they caused an incident, which he strongly condemned.





Appearing on Hot FM’s Breakfast Show, he explained that the violence may have been triggered by recent statements on carderism issued by some party officials, which he believes may have been misinterpreted by certain unruly

youths.

#SunFmTvNews