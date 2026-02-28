LITHIUM LOCKDOWN? Industry Group Warns: “Strategy Needed, Not Shock Bans!”



Zimbabwe’s glittering lithium reserves could power its rise in the global green economy but only if handled with care, says the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG).





In a strongly worded statement, CNRG backed calls for mineral beneficiation and value addition but raised red flags over the government’s sudden ban on raw lithium exports. The group argues the move was rolled out without sufficient consultation or a clear transition plan risking serious economic fallout.





Among the dangers? Disrupted mining operations, shaken investor confidence, potential job losses, and a sharp dip in much-needed foreign currency earnings.





CNRG insists beneficiation cannot be achieved by export bans alone. It requires reliable electricity, water, transport networks, capital investment, skilled labour, and crucially, policy stability.





The watchdog is now urging authorities to adopt a phased, well-structured transition with broad stakeholder dialogue and firm legal guarantees warning that without strategy, Zimbabwe’s lithium dream could lose its shine.