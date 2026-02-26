LITHIUM LOCKDOWN! Zimbabwe BANS RAW MINERAL EXPORTS IN SHOCK MOVE



In a dramatic policy bombshell, the government of Zimbabwe has slammed the brakes on all exports of raw minerals and lithium concentrates effective immediately.





Mines Minister Polite Kambamura announced the sweeping suspension on Wednesday, declaring it a move taken “in the national interest.” The ban applies to all unprocessed minerals even shipments already in transit and will remain in force until further notice.





The decision fast-tracks earlier plans to halt lithium concentrate exports by 2027, piling pressure on mining companies to process and refine minerals locally instead of shipping them abroad.





With the world scrambling for lithium and rare earths vital for electric vehicles, smartphones and military technology, Harare is tightening its grip on resources seen as the backbone of the green-energy revolution.





Zimbabwe, home to Africa’s largest lithium reserves, has long exported much of its output to China for refining. Now, authorities say a new era of in-country beneficiation and tougher oversight has begun.