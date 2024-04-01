LITUNGA ATTENDS EASTER MASS, NGAMBELA MAINTAINS KUOMBOKA WILL TAKE PLACE ON 20TH APRIL

Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II this morning attended the Easter Sunday Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Limulunga Royal village.

The traditional leader was accompanied to the Parish by Ngambela Mukela Manyando, Indunas, royal security officials, and a Zambia Police escort.

Speaking outside the church before the Litunga left in his private vehicle, the Ngambela reminded the people that the Kuomboka Ceremony will take place on 20th April 2024.

He encouraged the faithfuls and Limulunga residents to attend the prestigious ceremony.

GTV – Zambia