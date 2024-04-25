Liverpool is set to change its kit suppliers from Nike in 2025

Liverpool are rumored to be switching kit suppliers in 2025, marking the end of their five-year partnership with Nike.

Despite the initial risk of a lower income, the Reds were attracted to Nike’s established presence and marketing expertise.

They had to overcome a legal battle with New Balance in 2019 to secure the Nike deal, arguing that New Balance’s marketing couldn’t match the proposed benefits.

However, it seems the partnership is nearing its conclusion.

Reports suggest that adidas has won the bidding for the next contract, which would run from the 2025/26 season to 2029/30, beating out competition from Nike and Puma.

While the potential adidas deal could bring in more annually than the Nike agreement, it falls short of Manchester United’s lucrative £90 million deal with adidas.

Liverpool has a storied history with adidas, having had kits from them in two previous spells, notably during the iconic shirts of the 1985-1996 period.

They also had kits from British companies Umbro and Reebok over the years.

Liverpool kit suppliers – all-time

Supplier Years

unbranded 1892 – 1973

Umbro 1973 – 1985

adidas 1985 – 1996

Reebok 1996 – 2006

adidas 2006 – 2012

Warrior 2012 – 2015

New Balance 2015 – 2020

Nike 2020 – 2025