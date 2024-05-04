NEW POLITICAL PARTY LAUNCHED: NEW ERA DEMOCRATIC PARTY (NED)

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT OF LAUNCHING NEW POLITICAL PARTY

New Era Democratic Party (NED) Emerges as a powerful new Political Party to reckon with, a new beginning of hope and purpose. NED is the much desired wind of positive Change bringing national unity and prosperity in our beloved country; where all people can live with dignity, peace and love underneath our beautiful Zambian skies once more!

Lusaka, Zambia, May 3rd, 2024 marks the official Public Announcement of NED Party, a diverse and dynamic Political organization poised to make a lasting and genuine impact in the lives of all Zambians by challenging the status quo. Founded on the principles of “One Zambia One Nation and Ubuntu”, we are committed to Patriotism, Service, Accountability, Transparency, Respect and christian values.

Our vision is to align with The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are the world’s shared plan to end extreme poverty, reduce inequality and protect the planet by 2030. We shall endeavor through deliberate policies to create financially independent citizens and a Poverty Free Zambia by the Year 2032.

Key Highlights:

1. Mission and Vision: We shall ensure that all men and women, in particular the poor and vulnerable, have equal rights and access to economic resources. Eradicate Poverty by Ensuring Equal Opportunities and Distribution of Wealth to all, especially for the marginalized and disabled. Prioritize National Programs to Provide Fundamental Basic Needs: Clean Water & Sanitation, Free Quality Education and HealthCare, Affordable Housing, Food Security and Infrastructure. Restoration and respect for all fundamental human rights and needs, promote disability accommodation and awareness Programs and National Unity. Restore christian and cultural values; morality, integrity and honesty. Respect and acknowledgement of chiefs and traditional leaders.

2. Founding Principles: Our Passion is driven by Zambia’s high mortality, immorality, dishonesty, youth unemployment %, grand corruption, poverty levels, unequal wealth distribution, extreme lack of fundamental needs, rights and opportunities despite trillions of dollars in minerals deposits throughout our land (We are the largest Producer of Emeralds and 7th largest producer of copper in the world… to mention a few); rampant spread of social diseases, gender inequality, gender based violence, child homelessness and teenage pregnancies. High Inflation has resulted in staple foods being unaffordable without national food reserves or banks and subsidies to the poor (More than 61% (2015) of Zambia’s 19.6 million people earn less than the international poverty line of $2.15 per day World Bank).

3. Leadership Team: Our leadership comprises ten office bearers, ten board members plus four founding Members who are the passionate vision carriers. The Leadership emerge from various backgrounds of youth advocates, human rights activists, intellectual scholars and ordinary citizens who have the dream to see a better Zambia. NED leaders are patriotic, unique, diverse and blended people that believe in teamwork, innovation, technology, flexibility, Accountability, honesty, integrity, sympathy, empathy, collaboration and good governance for a better Zambia.

4. Key Objectives: Immediate goals are to Rehabilitate all GRZ hospitals to eradicate poor sanitation diseases; creation of farm blocks to end hunger and create employment; create food and mineral reserves; stabilize the kwacha by ensuring taxes are paid by all traders

4.28.2024