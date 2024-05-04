Don’t vote for PF in 2026 – HH

YOU should not make another mistake of voting for those (Patriotic Front) we removed in office because they will come back to start beating you for the support you have for HH, President Hakainde Hichilema has said.

“Ati Alebwelelapo, pesa, twalikala akale. Seriously you people of Kasempa you can vote for people who were beating you every day?

I remember when you people of Kasempa arrived at Lusaka intercity bus terminals, you could be beaten just because of speaking Kaonde. They perceived you to be supporters of HH (Hakainde Hichilema). Can you really want to go back to such again? Say no to them,” President Hichilema said.

Speaking at a public rally in Kasempa yesterday, Mr Hichilema said the people of Kasempa, and other areas perceived to be his supporters were heavily harassed and beaten during the PF regime