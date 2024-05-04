Don’t vote for PF in 2026 – HH
YOU should not make another mistake of voting for those (Patriotic Front) we removed in office because they will come back to start beating you for the support you have for HH, President Hakainde Hichilema has said.
“Ati Alebwelelapo, pesa, twalikala akale. Seriously you people of Kasempa you can vote for people who were beating you every day?
I remember when you people of Kasempa arrived at Lusaka intercity bus terminals, you could be beaten just because of speaking Kaonde. They perceived you to be supporters of HH (Hakainde Hichilema). Can you really want to go back to such again? Say no to them,” President Hichilema said.
Speaking at a public rally in Kasempa yesterday, Mr Hichilema said the people of Kasempa, and other areas perceived to be his supporters were heavily harassed and beaten during the PF regime https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/
Ama tole ya HH nayakula.
Here is the Chief Tribalist we have in Zambia. This is the man behind tribal fractures and acrimony in Zambia. He became UPND President through Tribalism. He rode on Tribalism and revived Immediate post Independence Tribal Fractures , Brought Tribal Zealotry , and divisive regionalism in Zambia which led him to the Presidency. Zambians in their wisdom gave him chance.
But here he is , at it again spurring Tribal Zealotry and hatred in north Western province. Without Tribal talk , this man has no message to the people of Zambia.
2 months ago he was telling the Tongas that they were being attacked for speaking Tonga. He has taken the same false message to the Kaonde speaking people. Who was beating Tongas and Kaondes for speaking their languages??
This man is a danger to our unity as a country…the unity among different tribes in Zambia. He is provoking tribal hatred in those people he is addressing against other tribes.
Mr Chief Tribalist, please if you have no message to the people of Zambia, please stop your useless Rallies. They are not adding any value to our country.