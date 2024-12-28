Liverpool Must Maintain Consistency To Win Premier League Title – Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has urged the team to maintain consistency in order to win the Premier League title after another impressive win over Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Reds recorded a 3-1 win over the struggling Foxes at Anfield thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, and Mohammed Salah to extend their lead to seven points after Chelsea lost 2-1 to Fulham.

Andre Ayew gave the visitors the lead in the sixth minute before Gakpo curled in a stunning effort from the edge of the box on the stroke of halftime.

Jones, who was marking his 100th appearance for Liverpool, finished off Mac Allister’s cross to make it 2-1 immediately after the restart.

Mohammed Salah continued his stunning form with his 16th goal of the season to wrap up the victory for Liverpool in the 82nd minute.

The Victory moves Liverpool further ahead in their quest to win the Premier League trophy, they are now seven points clear of second-placed Chelsea.

A win for Arsenal against Ipswich Town on Friday will see them overtake Chelsea to occupy the second position.

Slot has revealed that the team must remain on top of their game to stand a chance of winning only their second Premier League title.

He said: “Of course we look at the table but we also know how hard this league is. Two months ago we were one point behind Manchester City.

“What this league can do if you get injuries and suspensions… this can happen to any team. We have to stay on top of our game.

“It’s a bit of a boring answer but as a manager, you go game by game – you know how many games you have to play.

“So many teams have so much quality. If this happened in the Eredivisie I would say OK that is true.

“Sounds weird, but we had a really good start,” the Dutchman told Amazon Prime Video.

“But then one moment where we underestimated the situation that led to a chance and a goal. You have to work really hard to come back into the game, it really helped that we scored the equaliser before half-time.

“In the last few games every chance we concede they go in.

“I think there was a second chance in the second half and those were the only times they even come close. We created enough, but because when we went 1-0 down it was a game. Then you saw how good we are and they didn’t want to come back into the game.

Talisman Mohammed Salah is already dreaming of the Premier League title, while urging his teammates to maintain focus ahead of the busy schedule.

He said: “The most important thing is the team winning – hopefully we win the Premier League. It is great, but we focus on each game and hopefully we carry on like that.

“It feels different, but the most important thing is we need to stay humble.

“This one is very special, hopefully we win the Premier League and for this club it is something I dream of.”

The Reds have won 13 matches out of 17, drawing four and suffering one defeat to accumulate 42 points with 40 goals, while conceding 17.

Liverpool will be back in action on Sunday with a trip to West Ham, while Leicester City will hope to end their dismal run when they welcome Manchester City to the King Power Stadium.