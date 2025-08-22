‘Living Nostradamus’ says signals in Antarctica may prove there are parallel universes

The ‘Living Nostradamus’ is back with another outlandish claim that could be linked to a recent discovery.

A peculiar signal was detected deep beneath the Antarctic ice, with scientists left puzzled by its cause and implications.

The Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA) is a NASA project which uses equipment to monitor particles known as neutrinos.

Known also as ‘ghostly particles’ due to their lack of interaction with matter, neutrinos are electrically neutral and long thought to be massless.

But earlier this year, it was revealed that radio waves were coming from underground, instead of from above, which suggested that the particles were passing through the Earth.

It’s something that physicists would consider ‘impossible’, as many think that the findings may have been caused by a technical error or a reflection inside the balloon.

A paper published in Physical Review Letters detailed that our current understanding of particle physics means that these findings can’t be explained.

While new forms of particles or dark matter may be at play scientifically, a mystic seems to think that it’s all linked to parallel universes.

Athos Salomé, 38, has made a number of predictions, with one of his 2025 prophecies suggesting that an alien invasion is imminent.

But on the other hand, he has correctly predicted the rise of AI in the past couple of years.

Salomé recently told the MailOnline: “What if the signals are not natural? They could be the effects of non-human technology, transmissions or artificial energies, masquerading as cosmic phenomena.”

He said that it would be ‘the greatest revelation in human history’ if it were technology-related, as others may be among us in the universe.

“People are too concerned with what is in space and forgetting what is beneath the Earth,” the Brazilian claimed.

While his claims are still up for debate, a new balloon called PEO is set to be launched in Antarctica in December, which also detects signals, though it will be five times as sensitive.

It will then play a crucial role in confirming or debunking the mystic’s claims.

He added that this ‘would open up the possibility of a mirror universe’, where time works the opposite way.

“If PUEO confirms these signals, we will not be dealing with science fiction, but with the first concrete evidence that reality is not unique,” Salomé began.

“This marks the beginning of an era in which humanity will have to rewrite not only its theories, but it’s very understanding of reality.”

He claimed that we may be entering an ‘era of new physics’, and that this error hypothesis would apparently win the responsible scientist a Nobel Prize by 2030.

But Dr Stephanie Wissel, an astrophysicist from the Pennsylvania State University who also worked on the ANITA team, explained: “The radio waves that we detected were at really steep angles, like 30 degrees below the surface of the ice.

“It’s an interesting problem because we still don’t actually have an explanation for what those anomalies are.”

It’s believed that these signals were coming from the ice at an impossibly steep angle, and instead of bouncing off the ice, the pulses are coming from down under.

This could signal the discovery of a new particle interaction that is currently unknown.