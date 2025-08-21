LIVINGSTONE COUNCILLORS REJECT K2 MILLION WASTE TRUCK OVER PRICE ROW





COUNCILLORS at the Livingstone City Council, Southern Zambia have rejected the handover of a newly procured skip-bin truck, citing questionable pricing.





The truck, which was expected to help address mounting waste challenges in public places, has become the subject of controversy after it was pegged at K2 million Constituency Development Fund CDF.





Concerns have emerged both within the council and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Committee, with members questioning how the vehicle could cost such an amount. Some allege the truck may not even be brand new to justify the figure.





In protest, several councilors have boycotted today’s scheduled CDF handover ceremony, where the truck was meant to be officially presented to the community. Some CDF Committee members have also expressed interest in the matter, demanding clarity.





Meanwhile, the Livingstone City Council’s Public Relations Unit is yet to comment as public debate over procurement process grows.



Diamond TV