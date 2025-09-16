LIVINGSTONE MAYOR’S CORRUPTION TRIAL TAKES DRAMATIC TURN AS ACC CLOSES CASE





By: Augustine Kapambwe



The corruption trial of Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai has taken a dramatic turn after defence lawyers successfully discredited the testimony of the State’s final witness, prompting the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to close its case.



Testifying before Magistrate Kasanda, ACC officer Mweemba Syadunka conceded under cross-examination that he could not prove the K180,000 allegedly withdrawn by State witness Monde Sumbwa ever reached the Mayor.





He further admitted that WhatsApp exchanges between the two did not explicitly reference money, nor was there any evidence linking Ms. Muleabai to an interest in Zamnuka Farms Limited.





Both the Prosecution and Defence have been granted five days to file written submissions. A ruling on September 29, 2025, will determine whether the Mayor has a case to answer or will be acquitted.





Ms. Muleabai faces two counts of corrupt practices with a private body under the Anti-Corruption Act. She is accused of soliciting K120,000 and receiving K180,000 in exchange for waiving property-rate arrears owed by Zamnuka Farms Limited.

#SunFmTvNews