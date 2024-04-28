Livingstone patrons drop instant justice on Bobby East’s attacker

Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

A LIVINGSTONE resident on Saturday received instant justice after attacking musician Bobby East.

The incident happened after 14:30 hours in the tourist capital’s second class area at a place known as Tunnels.

When patrons to the Tunnels bars noticed Bobby East whose real name is Robert Chunga who is in the tourist capital for the Zambia Breweries Mosi Day of Thunder (MDoT) musical festival they mobbed him requesting to take selfies with him.

One unidentified and simmingly drunk youth langed on Bobby, grabbing his neck chain, an act that angered other patrons.

The incident which played itself outside his uncle’s Square Auto shop forced his uncle to offer Bobby refuge in the shop.

The culprit was however, escorted by others away from the premises, but only to return.

This forced the enraged Bobby East fans to vent their anger on the ‘attacker’ until a senior reserve police officer John Mukoma dragged him away from harms way.