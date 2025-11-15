Load-shedding, a PF/UPND collective problem; we should’ve invested in energy too, says Dr. Chilufya
FORMER Minister of Health in the PF government Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says the Patriotic Front-PF government can not be removed from blame amidst current energy crisis as it too, should have sufficiently invested in energy infrastructure.
Dr. Chilufya who is also Mansa Central PF Member of Parliament and Party presidential hopeful says, “The demographics of yesteryear may have matched the investment in the energy sector but with the demographic expansion, we did not see much in investment in energy infrastructure.”
He says it however is incumbent upon the current UPND government to invest in diversified energy infrastructure and resolve the energy crisis.
“It does not exonerate those of us who were in power before, we should have also looked at investing sufficiently in energy. However, it is a collective problem that we need to address as a people. We must look at various solutions on the table,” Dr Chitalu Chilufya told listeners as he featured on Emmanuel Mwamba’s EMV, last evening.
He says the blame on the current energy crisis cannot squarely be shoved on the current government.
“We could have done better previously in investing in infrastructure for energy,” Dr. Chilufya says, adding that, there is need for the country to move towards investigating in an energy mix.
“Let’s look at accelerating towards a time we can have an energy mix that brings in solar power, coal powered electricity, hydro power; we have so many waterfalls in the country and if we didn’t invest yesterday, it’s time now to forge strategic partnerships to invest in energy,” he says.
This is the true spirit of leadership whose interest is bettering citizens. Bravo
That outdated mode of leadership that is allergic to responsibility whilst enjoying all the benefits and perks of leadership should be put where it belongs. In the past. Yesterday.
Zambians deserve visionary, transformative leadership. Not a gang of idiots hell bent on filling their own stomachs.
“If you elect me as president, I will end load shedding within 7 months. Load shedding is a sign of an incompetent president. ” -Hakainde Hichilema.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
This energy issue must be blamed on everyone above 17.We should have cried for other sources of energy earlier.We were all very comfortable with hydro power.The blame game on any body else is wrong.Imagine even this hydro, the Kariba was done by the colonial masters.What big thing have we done after gaining independence?
We must come up with something big.We ought to sacrifice.Now it seems we are failing to do that.Too much crying on even small matters.Look at this behavior, the UPND term is still very much on but the conduct is as though the elections are there tomorrow.We must find out how people who live in desert source energy.