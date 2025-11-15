Load-shedding, a PF/UPND collective problem; we should’ve invested in energy too, says Dr. Chilufya





FORMER Minister of Health in the PF government Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says the Patriotic Front-PF government can not be removed from blame amidst current energy crisis as it too, should have sufficiently invested in energy infrastructure.





Dr. Chilufya who is also Mansa Central PF Member of Parliament and Party presidential hopeful says, “The demographics of yesteryear may have matched the investment in the energy sector but with the demographic expansion, we did not see much in investment in energy infrastructure.”





He says it however is incumbent upon the current UPND government to invest in diversified energy infrastructure and resolve the energy crisis.





“It does not exonerate those of us who were in power before, we should have also looked at investing sufficiently in energy. However, it is a collective problem that we need to address as a people. We must look at various solutions on the table,” Dr Chitalu Chilufya told listeners as he featured on Emmanuel Mwamba’s EMV, last evening.





He says the blame on the current energy crisis cannot squarely be shoved on the current government.



“We could have done better previously in investing in infrastructure for energy,” Dr. Chilufya says, adding that, there is need for the country to move towards investigating in an energy mix.





“Let’s look at accelerating towards a time we can have an energy mix that brings in solar power, coal powered electricity, hydro power; we have so many waterfalls in the country and if we didn’t invest yesterday, it’s time now to forge strategic partnerships to invest in energy,” he says.