LOADSHEDDING : A KEY ISSUE FOR ZAMBIA’S 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS



The Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform (ZIGCLAP) welcomes the growing consensus among stakeholders to prioritize loadshedding as a key issue in the 2026 elections. ZIGCLAP calls on citizens to unite against normalizing loadshedding in the 21st century, emphasizing its detrimental impact on economic productivity and livelihoods.





By making loadshedding a central focus in the upcoming elections, citizens can push for meaningful change and hold leaders accountable for addressing this critical issue. ZIGCLAP’s stance aligns with its broader mission to promote good governance, civil liberties and democratic principles in Zambia





*Key Concerns:*



– *Economic Impact*: Loadshedding hinders economic productivity, affecting citizens’ ability to earn a living.



– *Governance*: ZIGCLAP urges the government to prioritize loadshedding and develop effective solutions, that will immediately easy the prolonged hours of loadshedding



– *Citizen Engagement*: Citizens must demand immediate action from the leadership and hold them accountable to address loadshedding.





Francis Chipili



Executive Director



Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform – ZIGCLAP