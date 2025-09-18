LOADSHEDDING HAS REDUCED ZAMBIA TO A VILLAGE – YAMFWA



Former Energy Minister Yamfwa Mukanga has blasted the government and Zesco, saying Zambia has been dragged backwards to the level of a village where citizens can’t even enjoy basic energy needs like watching football.





This comes after Zesco shamelessly announced that households would only receive six hours of electricity per day—while offering a hollow apology for chaotic load-shedding schedules.



Mukanga said the situation has crippled businesses and left ordinary Zambians in misery. He demanded that Zesco strictly adhere to its own load management timetable instead of throwing the nation into disarray.





“Zesco must stick to the schedule. Right now, Zambia has been reduced to a village, and people are suffering,” Mukanga charged.



Diggers