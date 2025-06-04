LOADSHEDDING IS DELIBERATE – ZAMBIANS ARE BEING ROBBED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT WHILE ELECTRICITY IS ILLEGALLY EXPORTED FOR PRIVATE PROFIT- Kasonde Mwenda

Urgent PRESS STATEMENT

LOADSHEDDING IS DELIBERATE – ZAMBIANS ARE BEING ROBBED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT WHILE ELECTRICITY IS ILLEGALLY EXPORTED FOR PRIVATE PROFIT

By Kasonde Mwenda C – President, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Zambia

Date: 3rd June 2025

Fellow Zambians,

The continued electricity blackouts across the country—lasting up to 17 hours a day—are not a result of power shortages. Let me make it clear: LOADSHEDDING IS DELIBERATE. Zambia has enough electricity to power every home, business, and industry, yet citizens remain in the dark while politically-connected elites are exporting power to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for private gain through illegally registered companies.

Water levels have risen, and electricity generation has doubled compared to last year. Yet instead of Zambians benefiting from this improved generation capacity, a few connected individuals are raking in profits by exporting our electricity. The same Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government who promised to end loadshedding have now U-TURNED, selling our electricity behind our backs while Zambians suffer in darkness, joblessness, and economic collapse.

ILLEGAL COMPANIES, ILLEGAL CONTRACTS – SANCTIONED BY GOVERNMENT

Evidence shows that on 2nd April 2024, at the peak of Zambia’s declared power crisis, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) granted an electricity export license—SL/EE/TRN/2024/002/1—to a company called Enterprise Power Zambia Limited, also known as En-Power. This company is operating illegally, according to records from the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA).

PACRA has flagged Enterprise Power Zambia Limited as non-compliant, having failed to disclose beneficial ownership, in direct violation of Sections 21 and 123 of the Companies Act. This is not just administrative negligence—it is criminal collusion. Who approved this company? Who are the faceless shareholders? Are they paying taxes? No. Are they known to Zambians? No. Are they politically connected? Most definitely.

En-Power is used as a conduit to export electricity to a sister company in the DRC, Enterprise Power SARL Limited (EPDRC). Since August 2023, Zambia has been exporting 50MW of power to DRC mines through this shadowy network of private profiteers. This power doesn’t benefit ZESCO or the average Zambian—it benefits private shareholders who operate in the dark, just like the rest of the country is kept in the dark.

ADDITIONAL SCANDALS: MORE POWER SHIPPED TO DRC WHILE ZAMBIANS SUFFER

In yet another scandal, the government has authorized the export of 120MW to DRC’s Petrodex LLC, as disclosed by ERB’s own Press Release dated 7th March 2025. Though ERB claimed only 30MW was being exported initially, it was made clear that the capacity would increase to 120MW as water levels rise—which they have. This means even more electricity is being sent abroad while local homes, schools, hospitals, welders, tailors, and small businesses crumble due to manufactured darkness.

PUBLIC WEALTH, PRIVATE PROFITS

It is sickening to see that while ZESCO, the national utility, is approaching bankruptcy, companies like Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) have become billion-dollar giants—because they buy cheap electricity from ZESCO and sell it at a premium to mines. This is economic sabotage, and Zambians are the victims.

THE POSITION OF EFF

As the Economic Freedom Fighters – EFF, we say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

We demand:

An immediate halt to all electricity exports until power is restored to all Zambians. A full public inquiry into all power export contracts, including the role of ERB, PACRA, and State House. The prosecution and blacklisting of all illegally operating companies like Enterprise Power Zambia Limited. The immediate disclosure of all beneficial owners of companies involved in the power sector.

A PROMISE TO THE NATION

Upon election in 2026, the EFF will cancel all exploitative contracts that rob Zambians of their national wealth. We will return power—literally and economically—to the people. We will ensure that ZESCO, not private foreign-controlled entities, leads the charge in national electrification.

Zambia produces 1,080MW, which is more than our domestic demand. There is no justification for this nationwide darkness

Zambians, you are being lied to. You are being robbed. But we see through the lies, and we will fight for you.

Power to the People.

Wherever we want to go our feet will take us there.

Signed,

Kasonde Mwenda C

President – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Zambia