LOADSHEDDING IS NOT THE GOVERNMENT’S FAULT-NDC FACTION LEADER





By: Melinda Banda



National Democratic Congress (NDC) Faction Leader, Joseph Kasonde has said the current loadshedding problem is not the ruling government’s fault because none of the previous leaders planned ahead for this.





Speaking to Sun FM TV news, Mr Kasonde described the situation as unforeseen, adding that it can happen to any government, due to low water levels at Kafue Gorge Power supply.





He stessed that the UPND government should not be blamed for the ongoing loadshedding because it is significantly making efforts to address and scale up solutions, which among is the solar energy project that accounts for 85 percent of Zambia’s energy and can be vulnerable due to climate change





Meanwhile, Mr Kasonde has commended government through cabinet for approving the year 2026 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, which will assess how government has been using resources, to uphold accountability.





He adds that it will also formulate the 2026 Annual Budget in line with the Constitution requirement and the National Planning and Budgeting Act No. 1 of 2020.