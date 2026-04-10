LOBITO CORRIDOR RAILWAY SET FOR 2026 LAUNCH IN MAJOR BOOST TO ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY





Construction of the highly anticipated Lobito Corridor railway project is set to begin this year, marking a major milestone in Zambia’s infrastructure development.





The 830-kilometer rail line will link Zambia’s Copperbelt and North-Western Province to international markets through the Lobito Port in neighboring Angola. The project is being spearheaded by the Africa Finance Corporation, with completion targeted for 2030. It will be the largest railway project in Zambia since the construction of the TAZARA Railway in the 1970s.





Valued at approximately $5 billion, the project is expected to transform Zambia’s economic landscape in several key ways:

• Faster, cheaper exports: Direct access to the Atlantic coast via Lobito Port will significantly reduce transport time and costs for copper and other exports.

• Job creation: The scale of construction will generate thousands of jobs across engineering, logistics, and local supply chains.



• Expanded trade corridors: Beyond mining, the railway will unlock opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, and cross-border trade with Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



• Global investment momentum: The United States is investing $553 million in upgrades on the Angolan side, while China is injecting $1.2 billion into revitalizing the TAZARA line—positioning Zambia as a strategic hub in global trade routes.





The Lobito Corridor represents a transformative step toward enhancing Zambia’s connectivity, competitiveness, and long-term economic growth.

Source: Jito Kayumba