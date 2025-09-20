London Mayor hits back after Donald Trump’s state banquet snub

President Donald Trump has claimed he blocked London Mayor Sadiq Khan from attending the Windsor Castle state banquet during his controversial UK visit.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said he “didn’t want [Khan] there” and criticized the mayor’s record.

Trump told reporters, “I think the Mayor of London, Khan, is among the worst mayors in the world, and we have some bad ones. I think he’s done a terrible job. Crime in London is through the roof. I asked that he not be [at the banquet]. He wanted to be there, as I understand, I didn’t want him. I’ve not liked him for a long time.”

Sir Sadiq hit back, noting that a “record number of Americans” are moving to London, suggesting the city’s appeal contrasts with Trump’s comments. A source close to Khan said, “Trump’s politics is one of fear and division. This includes talking down our great capital city. London is a global success story. It’s open, dynamic and safer than major US cities. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons record numbers of Americans are choosing to make London their home.”

Metro reports that Khan had no intention of attending the state banquet and that City Hall “didn’t expect or seek” an invitation. Despite holding the status of a Privy Counsellor and having served as a government minister, the mayor is not normally invited to state banquets in his role as London mayor. He did, however, attend a white-tie dinner at Mansion House in December 2024 for the Emir of Qatar’s state visit.

The feud between Trump and Khan is longstanding. In 2015, Khan criticized Trump after he proposed banning Muslims from entering the US. Trump later attacked Khan’s response to the 2017 London Bridge terrorist attack, tweeting, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack, and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” In 2018, Khan permitted the now-famous Trump baby blimp to fly over London during protests against the US president’s visit, explaining, “I shouldn’t be the arbiter, as a politician, of what’s in good taste or bad taste, what’s important is it to be peaceful, and for it to be safe. And, frankly speaking, the idea that we limit the rights to protest, we limit the rights to free speech because it may cause offence to a foreign leader is a very, very slippery slope.”

Trump made his latest comments shortly after Marine One, carrying him and First Lady Melania, experienced a hydraulic issue before landing at Stansted Airport. Boarding Air Force One, he joked about the incident, saying, “Fly safely. You know why I say that? Because I’m on the flight. Otherwise, I wouldn’t care.”