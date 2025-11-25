LONG QUEUES CHARACTERIZE VOTER REGISTRATION IN KATUBA AS DEADLINE LOOMS





Long queues have characterized the voter registration exercise at Shifwankula and Moomba Primary School registration centers in Katuba Constituency, Chibombo District of Central Province.





This comes as Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson, Mwangala Zaloumis, conducted an inspection tour of the centers, alongside other ECZ officials, to assess the progress and challenges of the ongoing registration process.





Ms Zaloumis has urged citizens who have not yet registered as voters, to take advantage of the remaining period in exercising their constitutional guaranteed Right by registering as a voter.





The voter registration exercise is scheduled to close on November 26th, 2025, prompting a last-minute rush as eligible voters attempt to register before the deadline.



Diamond TV