LOOK BEYOND TRIBE, PARTY – MUNG’ANDU



PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Chama South parliamentarian Davison Mung’andu says Zambians should not approach governance based on political party or tribe, but on a safer system that guarantees the future of the younger generation.





Mr Mung’andu also said there was nothing wrong with people of Southern Province referring to their past experiences of humiliation and abuse at Lusaka’s InterCity Bus Terminus.





Featuring on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme yesterday, Mr Mung’andu argued that some political party leaders cannot guarantee the future of young people because they are selfish.





“I want Zambians out there to listen. I would want us to approach governance not based on tribe, not based on political party,” Mr Mung’andu said.





“Sometimes, you have political party leaders that are selfish, who only think about themselves and their followers, and how they are going to sustain themselves with their families. It should be about how we are going to build Zambia so that even if you are no more, your children are in a safer system – a system that will see them attain their greater potential. That is what we should be looking at.”





Mr Mung’andu said citizens should interrogate politicians based on informed views instead of mere criticism.





He noted that the economic hardships facing the country were not caused by the New Dawn Government but stem from successive administrations.



Zambia Daily Mail