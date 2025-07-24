LOSING A CHILD IS PAINFUL – CHITIMUKULU



…we can only ask God for strength.





KASAMA, THURSDAY, JULY 24, 2025



PARAMOUNT Chief Chitimukulu says losing a child is very painful but its cardinal to accept.





Last week Prince Mwamba Kanyanta Sosala – Manga passed on and was put to rest this Tuesday.



Speaking when Citizens First party President Harry Kalaba visited him at his Kasama residence today, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu said the family can only ask God for strength during this trying moment.





“It’s painful, but we have to accept it. Its God’s will and we can only ask God for strength,” Paramount Chief Chitimukulu said.



And Paramount Chief Chitimukulu thanked the CF leader for the visit adding that the visit shows that he cares.





“The visit lessens the burden, it shows that you care. When people are sympathetic it gives a relief. Thank you very much and God bless you,” he said.





Meanwhile, Citizens First President Harry Kalaba said with time God will heal the royal family.





“Death is very painful and with time God will heal you. On behalf of my colleagues, I am so sorry, ” Mr. Kalaba said.



CREDIT: SmartEagles