Louisiana Female mayor charged with the r@pe of a juvenile

A Louisiana mayor has been charged with the r@pe of a juvenile while in office after resigning from her position.

Misty Roberts Clanton, the former mayor of DeRidder, announced her resignation last week and was arrested on Thursday, August 1, on allegations she had s3x with a minor.

Louisiana State Police said that Clanton, 42, allegedly had ‘s3xual intercourse with one juvenile victim while employed as Mayor’.

The police department’s Special Victim’s Unit said investigators spoke with two juveniles who confirmed Clanton allegedly had sex with one of them, cops said.

On Thursday, Clanton turned herself in and was booked at the Beauregard Parish Detention Center on charges of third-degree r@pe.

About an hour later, she was released on a $75,000 bond, with her attorney Adam Johnson proclaiming her innocence.

He said: ‘It is my honor to represent Misty Roberts. My client learned late last night of a warrant, despite not being contacted to be interviewed prior to investigators obtaining the warrant.

‘My client maintains her innocence and, as it stands, she is in fact innocent. She has not been charged with a crime and/or convicted of any crime.

‘And we trust the public will respect her constitutional presumption of innocence which is fundamental to our system of justice.

‘Misty and her family are very grateful for the support they have received from their friends and neighbours and we look forward to putting this unfortunate situation behind them.’

Just last week, Clanton said she would be away from the office for two weeks and appointed an interim mayor on Friday, before resigning the next day.

In her resignation letter, she said: ‘For nearly 15 years, my love and passion for DeRidder has been my foundation while serving as Mayor.

‘I will forever be proud of what we have been able to accomplish – together. This role has rewarded me with many great relationships.

‘I am humbled to have witnessed the hard work that took a community to come together and overcome through unprecedented times. However, I must adjust my focus and priorities.

‘Please accept this letter as my formal resignation, effective today.

‘To the residents of this city: Thank you for your trust, love, and support in me to lead our city into our future of greatness. My love for DeRidder will never waiver.’