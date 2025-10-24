⬆️ ANALYSIS | Low Voter Registration: What Does It Mean for 2026?



Zambia stands at a crossroads once again. With less than a year to the 2026 general elections, the latest voter registration figures from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) have raised serious political and democratic questions. The numbers are worryingly low. Lusaka Province, with millions of residents, has recorded fewer than 10,000 new voters. Muchinga stands at just under 4,000. Central Province has barely crossed the 5,000 mark. In a country of over 18 million people, these figures are not just technical, they are political.





To understand what this means, we must return to Zambia’s electoral history. The 1991 elections marked a political rebirth. Citizens, frustrated by the one-party rule of UNIP, registered in record numbers. The surge came from urban and industrial provinces: Lusaka, Copperbelt, and Southern. These new voters propelled Frederick Chiluba and the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) to power, ending Kenneth Kaunda’s long rule. The wave was both moral and generational, fuelled by the hunger for political freedom and economic change





Twenty years later, in 2011, another voter surge emerged. This time, frustration targeted the MMD government, accused of enriching elites while leaving the poor behind. Commodity prices were rising, unemployment deepened, and the slogan “more money in your pockets” became the battle cry of Michael Sata’s Patriotic Front. The urban working class, street vendors, and youth registered in large numbers. Their collective anger toppled a two-decade-old government.





Then came 2021, when new voters again altered Zambia’s political map. After years of corruption, political violence, and state capture, the electorate demanded sanity. Young voters, first-time registrants, and middle-class professionals came out in huge numbers, many voting not for policy, but for peace. They were tired of fear. They voted to end thuggery, abuse, and intimidation. The result was a landslide. Hakainde Hichilema’s victory was not only about promises, it was about restoration.





But now, the silence at registration centers tells a different story. The ECZ’s sluggish figures may not be purely administrative. They mirror a larger national sentiment: voter fatigue, political apathy, and disillusionment. When people believe their vote will not change much, they stop showing up. The 2021 voters, the most decisive in a generation still hold the balance of power. Many of them remain loyal to the UPND, not out of deep conviction, but because they see no credible alternative. For now, they are observing rather than mobilizing.





Yet, the low registration numbers also signal danger for the ruling party. In democracies, fatigue often precedes revolt. When people withdraw from civic participation, they create space for populism. That vacuum can be filled by movements like John Sangwa’s MNR or revived opposition figures looking to rebrand themselves as reformers. If rural areas record higher turnout than urban centers in 2026, the UPND may retain power through its countryside advantage, but it would be a victory without the enthusiasm that brought it to office in 2021.





Opposition parties see a different story. The Socialist Party’s leadership has called the current registration exercise “political sabotage.” Their argument is that the ECZ has failed to raise public awareness, provide adequate logistics, or ensure fair access. While that may sound like political rhetoric, the figures give their claim some weight. A national voter registration drive producing fewer than 10,000 new voters in Lusaka is not a mere oversight, it reflects either poor planning or weak political will.





The implications are profound. Without a broad voter refresh, 2026 risks becoming a contest fought on the same old voter roll, a roll that favours incumbency. The 2021 vote was largely urban and youth-driven. Unless the current apathy is reversed, rural voters may once again dominate the numbers. This could cement UPND’s control.





In short, low voter registration is not a sign of stability, it is a warning light. It shows that democracy is breathing, but not running. Unless the ECZ restores public confidence, and unless the opposition provides a compelling alternative, Zambia risks walking into 2026 not as a vibrant democracy, but as a fatigued one.



