lran Strikes 3 Vessels Near Strait of Hormuz, Seizes 2 More Amid Rising Tensions





Iran has escalated maritime pressure in the region, launching attacks on three vessels and seizing two others near the Strait of Hormuz, despite a temporary ceasefire extension announced by Donald Trump.





Tehran stated the actions were a direct response to US measures, including port blockades and previous seizures of Iranian assets.





Since mid-March, Iran has tightened control over commercial shipping routes in the area, requiring vessels to disclose detailed cargo information, ownership records, and crew data before transit approval.





In some cases, authorities have imposed additional costs on shipping, including a reported $1 per barrel levy on oil cargo or fees reaching up to $2 million per large tanker.





The developments highlight growing instability around one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, as both sides continue to test limits under a fragile and uncertain ceasefire.