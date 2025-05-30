Lt Gen Shikapwasha was shot at close-range, aacording to a Ballistic Expert



A forensic ballistic expert has told the Lusaka High Court that late Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha was shot at close range with a smooth bore firearm, ruling out the possibility of self-infliction.





Testifying before the court, forensic expert Isaax Kalimanshila said the wound found on the body of Lt Gen Shikapwasha and the damage to the torn t-shirt presented as evidence were both consistent with a single shot fired from close proximity.





Mr.Kalimanshila explained that, based on the firearm’s design, it is highly unlikely that someone could use it to shoot themselves.



He said during postmortem, three pellets were recovered from the fallen general’s body.





Mr Kalimanshila said some were circular, others deformed, further indicating the high-impact nature of the blast.





He confirmed that the firearm and all related evidence remain under his custody.



This testimony comes in the ongoing trial of 73-year-old Jane Lusengo Jwho is accused of murdering her husband the former cabinet minister and ZAF commander on 15 January, 2024.