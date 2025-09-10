Lt-General Mkhwanazi set to testify first at Madlanga Commission





KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will be the first witness to testify at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry when hearings begin in Pretoria on 17 September.





The commission, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is investigating allegations of corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service. Spokespersons confirmed on Monday that consultations with Mkhwanazi are ongoing, but his appearance is secured.





Chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the inquiry is expected to attract significant public and media attention, with Mkhwanazi’s testimony seen as crucial to understanding alleged misconduct within the police service.





The commission’s findings, while non-binding, are anticipated to influence future policing and justice reforms in South Africa.