Luanshya gym instructor catches wife having quickie in bar toilet, beats her to death

THE aftermath of a quick sexual encounter has completely separated a couple in Luanshya district on the Copperbelt, as one was left dead, while her husband is headed for a possible life imprisonment.

This is the story of Mwika Chilaisha, 45 who works as a stores personnel at Zambia Combined Cadet Force and his wife, Lunar Kalaba aged 35, a couple that jointly owned a bar called ‘Paka Dry’ in Mpatamatu area.

Yesterday, Chilaisha took over the duties of his bartender, after which he went to demand money from a customer who consumed his beers on credit.

Between 16:00 hours to 17:00 hours, his wife, passed through the bar and asked him for a K5 which he refused to give her, and she left in rage.

At 19:30 hours, the regular barman returned and resumed his work, allowing Chishaila to leave for his home, unbeknownst to him that his wife was still in the precinct of their business premises.

Kalaba upon leaving in rage met a buyer Nathan Simukoko outside the bar, who showered her with more money than the k5 she had been pestering her husband for, and the two ended up at Simukoko’s home around midnight for a sexual escape.

Kalaba did not return home on time, forcing her husband to follow her at the bar.

When being interrogated by her husband on why she took up such an adulterous step, Kalaba said, Simukoko had asked her to get fish from his home which he had kept in the fridge for the couple to which complied, but after some time, she left with him again.

As if coming home late was not enough Chilaisha caught his wife in the early hours of today, at 01:30 hours, doing some extra work for the bar by offering intensive and pleasurable customer care services to Simukoko in the toilet, after being led by some sensual whimper from his wife and groans of her lover when he got to the bar.

Chilaisha is reported to have found his soulmate and business partner half naked with Simukoko in the toilet whom he suspected was from drying up his wife’s honey pot after emptying all the Mosi bottles in their bar.

Agitated by his discovery, Chilaisha forgot the business principle of ‘a customer is always right’ and began to unleash gym punches at both his wife and her favourite client.

Luckily for the sinning customer, he managed to escape Chialaisha’s wrath, leaving his wife facing the deadly punches alone.

Mascular Chilaisha beat his wife until she was unconscious and unable to defend herself. She was rushed to the clinic by the bar man.

Kalaba’s brother later reported the matter to the police.

Copperbelt police commanding officer, Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the incident and arrest of Chilaisha.

“Upon being taken to the clinic by the bar man, the victim was pronounced as a brought in dead (BID),” shared Mweemba.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba