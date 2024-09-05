Luanshya hubby allegedly beats wife to death after finding her with another man in a toilet

View edit history

A 45-year-old Luanshya gym instructor has been apprehended after he allegedly beat his wife to death.

Mwika Chilaisha is believed to have found his wife Lunar Kalaba aged 35 with another man who was half naked in the toilet of a bar that the couple owned.

Angered by the situation, Chilaisha who is also a stores man at Zambia Combined Cadet Force allegedly started beating the two, but the other man, Nathan Simukoko ran away.

Copperbelt Province Commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the incident occurred today between 01:00 and 02:00 hours at a bar known as ‘Paka Dry’ of Mpatamati area of Luanshya.

He said the incident was reported by the victim’s brother.

“Brief facts of the matter are that Chilaisha and the victim (wife) operates a bar known Paka Dry within Section 25 in Mpatamatu. On September 4th, 2024 he was selling at his bar since the usual barman had followed a customer who was owing some money for beers. Yesterday,between 16:00 hours and 17:00 hours, his wife, Lunar Kalaba passed through the bar and asked the husband for a K5 which she was not given and she left,” he said.

Mr Mweemba said around 19:30 hours, the barman returned and resumed his work, while the suspect went home, leaving his wife at the bar.

“While he was sleeping, his wife went home with Nathan Simukoko a customer around midnight .When the husband tried to find out from the wife why she went with the customer home she responded that she had kept some fish for him in the fridge which he had gone to collect,” he said.

He explained that after a short period of time, the two left.

Mr Mweemba said after noticing that his wife had taken too long, the suspect decided to follow the wife and when he reached the bar premises, he heard some voices coming from the toilet.

“He went there only to find Simukoko Nathan half naked and the wife also was in the toilet. He beat up the two of them. However, Mr Simukoko managed to escape and he remained with the wife who he beat until she became unconscious,” he said.

Mr Mweemba explained that upon being taken to the clinic by the bar man, the suspects wife was pronounced dead upon arrival.

