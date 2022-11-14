LUANSHYA MAYOR BREAKS SILENCE ON GAYISM, CONDEMNS DRUNKENNESS

.,…Am appealing to you all residents of the mining town to desist from engaging in homosexuality or any form unnatural sexual activities and excessive beer drinking if Luanshya town is attain complete transformation….Charles Mulenga

Mayor Mulenga said there was no room for same sex marriages in Luanshya town which has over the years has been having challenges to overcome the negative effects of vices such as drunkenness, suicides, abortions which promotes stagnation among communities.

He said retrogressive social vices have left residents of Luanshya in bondage with poverty and stagnation which have continued to delay the attainment of meaningful development and the quest to transform the municipality into the city by the year 2030.

Speaking during the Jesus Anointed Ministries Copperbelt Annual Conference in Mpatamatu, the Mayor said he was fed up with receiving daily reports of suicides, criminality and other social vices which were being perpetuated by the spirit of drunkenness and poverty among Luanshya residents.

Mayor Mulenga said if things do not change for the better he will consider advocating for the closure of bars and turning the buildings into churches to save the lives of the people of Luanshya.

He added that the current situation should not be allowed to further deteriorate by allowing the practice of homosexuality and other forms of unnatural sexual relationship which should be blocked by all rightful thinking residents at all costs.

“We do not want to see a situation where Peter goes to John and proposes marriage here in Luanshya. Go and tell them that the Mayor has vowed not to allow this form of unnatural sexual relationships to happen in Luanshya. The Church should help us to fight this and all social vices which are destroying our communities,” Mayor Mulenga said.

The City Father, also urged Christians for team up and form cooperatives which will help them access various forms of youth, women and community empowerment under the Constituency Development Fund ( CDF), which he said now includes college education and school leavers scholarships opened to applicants.

And Jesus Anointed Ministries general overseer Billy Mfula, who preached about the importance of strengthening one’s bold faith in God, commended the Mayor for speaking out against social evils and the need to end poverty in society.

Bishop Mfula , who prophesised about God elevating the people of Luanshya to a higher level and elevating the town’s status from municipality to city within a period of seven years, said the Church will continue praying for total transformation of the mining town in all areas of human endeavours.

Jesus Anointed Ministries Copperbelt resident pastor Harrison Kapota, clergymen from other branches within the province, church leaders and scores of the congregants are gathered in Luanshya for the three-day Copperbelt Annual Conference which ends today.

This is according to the press release to the media by Luanshya Municipal Council Public Relations Manager Gideon Thole

By Pride Nyirenda SPICE FM 91.1 Kabwe Copperbelt Correspondent