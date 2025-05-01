LUAPULA CHIEFS WOW PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

May 1, 2025

Chiefs in Luapula Province have praised President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration for implementing people-centered policies aimed at improving lives amidst the ongoing drought.

Speaking during a meeting with the President at Kaole Grounds in Mansa Central Constituency, Chief Chisunka who represented the traditional leaders commended the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which he said has driven infrastructure growth in most constituencies.

He further applauded the introduction of free education by the UPND government, stating that it has significantly reduced school dropouts caused by financial challenges.

“The free education policy has brought hope to many rural children who would have otherwise dropped out,” Chief Chisunka said.

The traditional leaders also thanked President Hichilema for the ongoing construction of chief palaces across the country, a move they said restores dignity and honor to traditional leadership.

They welcomed the establishment of a 50-megawatt solar power plant in the province by the Rural Electrification Authority (REA), describing it as a critical step toward rural development.

Chiefs also expressed gratitude for the timely provision of farming inputs under the New Dawn government’s agricultural support program.

During the engagement, Chief Chisunka appealed to the President to consider establishing a university in Luapula Province, proposing that it be named after the Head of State.

He also urged the government to review and upgrade the salaries of chiefs’ retainers, which he described as being far below acceptable standards.

Chiefs further lamented the slow pace at which palace construction is progressing and appealed to the government to expedite the process.

President Hichilema, in his remarks, thanked the traditional leaders for the warm reception and their continued support for national unity.

“I am truly grateful for the unity and support I see among our traditional leaders this is the Zambia we want,” said President Hichilema.

The Head of State also praised the chiefs for attending each other’s traditional ceremonies, saying it reflects the spirit of togetherness and national identity.

“Your commitment to supporting one another’s events shows that we are one people with one destiny,” the President emphasized.

Responding to concerns about the delayed construction of chief palaces in some constituencies, President Hichilema expressed concern and assured the chiefs that the matter would be addressed with urgency.

© THE FALCON NEWS