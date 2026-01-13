Luapula PF assures CC of support in the forthcoming convention

By Hegar Chola

Patriotic Front (PF) party structures in Luapula Province have endorsed former Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya as their preferred candidate for the party presidency ahead of the forthcoming PF general convention.





Representatives of party structures at constituency, district and provincial level from across the province say they are confident that Dr. Chilufya possesses the leadership qualities and experience required to lead the former ruling party.





Speaking on behalf of the PF structures, provincial information and publicity secretary Fewdays Mwape noted Dr. Chilufya’s past performance in government and within the party, describing him as a visionary leader who can restore the PF back to it’s previous position.





Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya has welcomed the support from Luapula Province and called for unity and discipline among party members as the convention draws closer.





He said the show of support from grassroots structures is a clear indication that the PF remains strong and popular on the ground despite being in opposition.





He has appealed to party delegates in Luapula and across the country to entrust him with the party presidency, stating that his track record and previous successes in public service demonstrate his capacity to lead.





He pledged that, if elected PF president, he would focus on rebuilding the party and working towards improving the lives of Zambians.





The PF presidential hopeful also urged fellow aspirants and party members to uphold unity and mutual respect within the party.





He has called on members to respect Acting PF President Given Lubinda, whom he credited for playing a critical role in safeguarding the party during a challenging transition period.