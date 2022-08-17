Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has been attacked at his home in Chingola in the Copperbelt Province by unknown criminals armed with a machete and stones.

Mr. Chilundika, the Nchanga Member of Parliament, was at home with his family when the criminals besieged the premises after jumping the perimeter fence.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has confirmed that the attack occurred on Monday night.

Ms. Zulu said the incident occurred on August 15, 2022 at about 21:00 hours at House No. 27 Buyantanshi Lane, in Nchanga North.

Ms. Zulu said one of the attackers was shot dead when he attempted to confront an armed police officer who was guarding the premises.

She revealed that Constable Mulapwa reported that on August 15, 2022 at about 21:00hours whilst performing guard duties at the Minister’s residence, he saw one unknown person armed with a machete jumping over the wall fence from outside into the yard.

Ms Zulu said the officer challenged the fugitive and asked what he wanted inside the yard but the intruder could not answer but charged towards the officer.

She said after a while another man jumped over the wall fence into the yard while others from outside started throwing stones into the yard.

“A shooting incident was reported at Nchanga Police Station in Chingola which occurred on 15/08/2022 at about 20:00 hrs at House No. 27 Buyantanshi Lane, in Nchanga North, Chingola at Honorable Chilundika’s home in which, Constable Mulapwa reported that on 15/08/2022 at about 21:00hrs whilst performing guard duties at the Minister’s residence, he saw one unknown male Person armed with a machete jumping over the wall fence from outside into the yard. The officer challenged the fugitive and asked what he wanted inside the yard. The intruder could not answer but charged towards the officer. Again in a short time another man jumped over the wall fence into the yard while others from outside started throwing stones into the yard,” she said.

Ms. Zulu said the officer called in re-enforcement and shortly, officers arrived and found the body of the criminal lying face down with both legs fractured.

She said the scene was thoroughly inspected and stones were seen scattered in the yard, with a machete lying a meter away from the dead body.

“The officer was able to see them because the fence has iron bars between blocks. The officer immediately fired a warning shot in the air to try and scare away the one who was advancing towards him, but continued advancing. It was at this moment that the officer lowered the barrel and shot him on both legs with a view of maiming him. The intruder fell to the ground, while the colleague jumped over the fence and ran away. The officer called in re-for cement and shortly, officers arrived and found the body of the criminal lying face down. The same was inspected and found that both legs were fractured,” Ms. Zulu said.

She concluded:”The scene was thoroughly inspected and stones were seen scattered in the yard, with a machete lying a meter away from the dead body. The Body was picked and rushed to Nchanga North General Hospital where it was pronounced dead, and later deposited to Nchanga north general hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and identification. Inquiry file has been opened and investigations have been instituted in the matter.”