Luapula Province Minister Says Fuel Prices Would Have Dropped Below K20 Without Iran War





Luapula Province Minister Eng. Nason Musonda says fuel pump prices in Zambia would have fallen below K20 per litre if not for the ongoing global tensions involving Iran and the disruption of supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz.





Speaking during the 2026 Labour Day celebrations held at Kaole Stadium in Mansa District, Eng. Musonda said the recent increase in fuel prices is largely a result of external geopolitical factors beyond government control.





The Provincial Minister explained that Zambia, like many countries, is affected by global developments, noting that the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States has negatively impacted international oil supply chains.





“Had it not been the war in Iran and the disturbances affecting the Strait of Hormuz, the cost of fuel today would have been below K20,” he said.





Eng. Musonda noted that prior to the escalation of the conflict, government had anticipated a reduction in fuel prices, driven by the appreciation of the Kwacha and improving economic fundamentals.

He stated that government has taken deliberate steps to cushion citizens from the full impact of rising global oil prices by removing certain taxes on fuel in order to maintain relative price stability.





The Minister said despite the current challenges, Zambia’s economic outlook remains positive, attributing the progress to prudent economic management and strategic policy interventions under President Hakainde Hichilema





He said since 2021, government has successfully restructured the country’s debt, creating fiscal space to support critical sectors such as education, health, and social protection programmes





Eng. Musonda added that the country’s Gross Domestic Product has rebounded from negative growth of about minus two percent to approximately six percent, reflecting an eight percent improvement.



“From the time we assumed office, we found the economy in distress with limited fiscal space. However, through disciplined leadership and sound policies, we are now witnessing steady economic recovery,” he said.





The Minister also highlighted government’s commitment to job creation, citing the recruitment of over 30,000 teachers and thousands of other public service workers as part of efforts to strengthen service delivery.





He further urged workers to remain productive and adaptive in a rapidly changing digital global environment, emphasizing the need to embrace innovation and skills development.



Meanwhile, Luapula Province Permanent Secretary, Prudence Chinama-Kangwa said the province remains optimistic about increased employment opportunities following the successful hosting of the Luapula Investment Expo 2026.





Mrs. Chinama-Kangwa said the Expo, which attracted about 100 exhibitors and was officiated by President Hakainde Hichilema, showcased vast investment opportunities in agriculture, tourism, energy and trade.





She said the event signaled a promising future for workers in the province, with potential for job creation, skills development and enhanced economic growth.





“As we celebrate Labour Day, we carry forward the hope that the investments attracted will translate into tangible benefits for our people, including decent jobs and secure livelihoods,” she said.





Mrs. Chinama-Kangwa further called on workers, employers and stakeholders to remain committed to the theme of this year’s Labour Day commemorations, which focuses on securing jobs, skills and pensions for all.





And Eng. Musonda has commended workers and stakeholders in Luapula Province for their role in successfully hosting the Investment Expo, describing it as a critical step towards unlocking the province’s economic potential and attracting foreign direct investment.





He said government will now focus on following up on investment commitments made during the Expo to ensure tangible development outcomes in key sectors such as mining, agriculture, tourism, aquaculture and energy.





The 2026 Labour Day celebrations were held under the theme: “Securing Zambia’s Future of Work: Protecting Jobs, Skills and Pensions for Decent Work for All.”



Luapula Provincial Administration Public Relations Unit