LUAPULA, ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC GIANT IN SLUMBER

…..A 10 provinces specific tailored economic development strategy is the future for Zambia.

June 19, 2024

I wish to make a very strong bipartisan call to President Hakainde Hichilema and his Administration to unlock the economic potential of Luapula.

The dormant economic fortunes of Luapula are the low hanging ECONOMIC FRUITS that the new dawn government can pick WITHOUT much effort.

With unpredictable weather patterns, I make this bipartisan call to the President and Government for 3 major reasons and the 4th is a bonus:

Luapula holds the largest percentage of water bodies in Zambia. Luapula alone has more than 10 lakes without counting the numerous rivers.

Samfya the biggest district in Luapula Province has 3 lakes namely lake bangweulu, lake chifunabuli and lake walilupe. Unfortunately in all these lakes fish stocks are depleting with lake Bangweulu leading the way.

A Government plus private sector initiatives on commercial fish restocking on these lakes can do wonders for Luapula, Zambia and Africa.

Luapula holds massive wetlands that can be exploited for commercial use such as rice farming, banana farming, sugarcane farming etc.

The Bangweulu wetlands and Mweru wetlands are the biggest in Luapula and ideal for such commercial activities.

Bangweulu wetlands/basin area alone is fed by 17 principle rivers from a catchment area of 190,000 kms squared, but is drained by only one river, the Luapula.

Luapula has massive tourism potential which remains largely untapped. The province has some breathing water and wildlife attractions that are not commercially exploited. Luapula has more than 13 prime tourist attractions.

Some of the prime tourist attractions include; Lumangwe Falls, Ntumbacushi Falls, Kabwelume Waterfalls, Mumbuluma Falls in Mansa, Mumbotuta Waterfalls, Kundabwika Waterfalls, Chilongo Waterfalls and Lusenga Plain National Park etc

Additionally, the Zambian people in all the provinces have a rich cultural and political heritage and luapula is no exception. This can be utilised for both local and international tourism. Apart from the Umutoboko ceremony, other ceremonies that can be of commercial benefit to Zambia remain unknown outside the province and the world.

Luapula can cement the economic legacy of the new dawn administration whilst equally developing other provinces. The Government must build supporting infrastructure that has long been absent in Luapula to fully awaken this economic giant.

Luapula can massively contribute to Zambia’s economic independence our people have so long yearned for. No one but us will develop Zambia.

Jackson Silavwe

President

GPZ