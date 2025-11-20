 EXPLAINER | Lubinda Abduction Fallout: What We Know, What is Conflicting & the Explosion





The scenes from Kabwe have plunged the ruling UPND into its most damaging public-relations crisis since the Chingola stoning incident. A senior opposition figure, Acting PF President Given Lubinda, was beaten and dragged out of a lodge by a group of men. One of them is visibly wearing a UPND T-shirt. The video is circulating widely. The backlash is immediate, fierce and politically costly.





This is the clearest case in months where competing narratives from UPND leaders, PF officials, Cabinet ministers and MPs have created a storm that can no longer be contained. Our team has tracked the statements, the claims, the counter-claims and the public mood. Here is the state of play.





First Official UPND Reaction: “People Are Using Our Regalia To Commit Crimes.”



Kabwata MP Andrew Tayengwa was the first ruling party figure to comment. His words have added heat rather than control.

He wrote: “PF is a serious criminal organisation. Ba UPND wake up. People are using your regalia to commit serious crimes and you are quiet. These moves are well calculated to discredit this government.”



His defence rests on a single point: UPND regalia does not mean UPND authorship. But the video shows the attackers moving in a coordinated manner, targeting Lubinda with force, not a random provocation. Tayengwa’s tone has angered even pro-UPND accounts who feel the party should have shown restraint, not accusation.





 Second UPND Position: “Lubinda Had No Police Permit.”



Kelvin Mwangala, Acting UPND Kabwe District Youth Chairperson, escalated the confusion. He admitted that UPND cadres acted out of anger because Lubinda was holding a meeting “without a police permit.”





Kelvin said: “The cadres were provoked. Police rescued Lubinda.”



This is the closest UPND has come to indirect admission of cadre involvement. Instead of distancing the party, Kelvin’s explanation has reinforced the narrative of ruling party vigilantism, raising the question: Who gave UPND youths authority to enforce the Public Order Act?





 Third UPND Voice With Backlash



UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe posted a sarcastic line suggesting that Lubinda “has been beaten before,” referring to an older PF-on-PF assault when Lubinda was still in government. It has backfired heavily.





Simuuwe wrote: “This is not the first time cadres are beating Lubinda.”



At a time when visuals show real violence, this tone has fed anger and made UPND appear insensitive.





⚖️ The Minister’s Position: Damage Control



Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu has issued the most credible ruling-party response, calling for investigations and warning against political violence.





He said: “There will be no sacred cows. Anyone found to have broken the law will face the full force of justice. Honourable Given Lubinda is safe and was rescued by police.”



This statement acknowledges the incident and calms the temperature. But it does not resolve the contradictions between the minister’s position and the earlier statements from Tayengwa, Kelvin and Simuuwe.





 Opposition Voices Strike Back Hard



Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba condemned the attack, calling it a national threat.

He posted: “If you allow this thuggery and political abductions to continue, soon there will be no Zambia left for any of us to live in.”





Antonio Mwanza of the DPP added: “This reflects a climate of impunity fuelled by the President’s own inflammatory rhetoric.”



PF MPs have added more pressure. Bwacha MP Sydney Mushanga said: “Kabwe represents peace and unity. To see our own brothers armed to attack fellow citizens is shameful.”





Brian Mundubile, another PF heavyweight, told the media: “Lubinda has been abducted by suspected UPND cadres.”



Social Media Split Down the Middle



The reaction online shows two dominant positions:



• UPND supporters claim the incident is either staged or part of a PF faction war, noting that Lubinda has been under internal pressure for weeks.

• PF supporters call it evidence of a ruling party sliding into lawlessness.





This split is worsened by the fact that only one attacker wore UPND regalia, allowing both sides to push their preferred version.



 Key Question: Who Benefits Politically?



The PF convention is days away. Lubinda is under criticism for appointing Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Chanda Katotombwe to the Central Committee. Davies Mwila and the Mundubile camp have rejected these appointments as illegal. There are claims Lubinda is trying to tilt the convention in his favour.





Those pushing the “staged” angle argue that the attack distracts from PF’s internal chaos. Those pushing the “UPND thuggery” angle argue that ruling party cadres wanted to disrupt PF political activity in Kabwe.



At this stage, both theories remain unproven. What is confirmed is this: violence occurred, Lubinda was dragged and beaten, police intervened, and UPND leaders are contradicting each other.





Where the Police Stand: The Zambia Police Service has not yet released an official incident report. But the Minister’s confirmation that police saved Lubinda indicates action was taken on the ground.



The public is watching whether arrests will follow. Failure to act will deepen the perception that ruling party cadres operate with immunity.





 Bottom Line



This incident has done more damage to UPND’s image than any PF press conference could achieve. It has revived the spectre of caderism. It has created confusion within UPND messaging. It has given oxygen to PF factions. It has set up a dangerous precedent of political vigilantism.





This developing story will shift quickly. The People’s Brief will continue tracking police statements, UPND clarifications and eyewitness accounts as they emerge.



More to follow.



© The People’s Brief | News Crew