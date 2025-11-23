LUBINDA ACCUSED OF MANIPULATION, SABOTAGE AND SELFISHNESS AS PF REJECTS HIS APPOINTMENTS AND DISMISSALS





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) faction has accused its acting president, Given Lubinda, of giving up the soul of the party in what it has described as a desperate act of political survival and selfishness.





PF national chairperson Musonda Mpakata charged that Mr. Lubinda’s decision to immediately change party leadership structures just seven days before the convention amounts to manipulating the playing field for other candidates even before the whistle is blown.





Speaking at a media briefing, Mr. Mpakata said Mr. Lubinda’s actions amount to drama, division, and sabotage disguised as administration.





He explained that the PF constitution does not grant an acting president the authority to effect leadership changes without Central Committee ratification.



He therefore rejected the dismissals and appointments, describing them as illegal.





Mr. Mpakata advised the former Justice Minister to relinquish the position of acting president to avoid abuse of power and to hand over leadership to the chairperson and the acting secretary general, which he said would create a level playing field for all participating candidates.





Meanwhile, Lusaka Province chairperson Christopher Shakafuswa described the development as a minor setback that would not shake the party. He emphasized that the PF would choose maturity over ego.





This comes barely 24 hours after acting PF faction president Given Lubinda appointed Matero MP Miles Sampa and lawyer Celestine Mukandila as deputy secretary general for mobilisation and politics, and deputy secretary general for administration, respectively, following the dismissal of senior party members.

#SunFmTvNews