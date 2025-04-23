LUBINDA ACCUSED OF PLOTTING TO OUST LUNGU



The opposition Tonse Alliance has accused PF faction Acting President Given Lubinda and others, including PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda, of trying to oust alliance Chairman Edgar Lungu.



Mr.Lungu, the former Republican President, is seeking re-election, even though the Constitutional Court has barred him from running again after serving two terms.





Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo has given Mr. Lubinda seven days to explain his alleged involvement in a secret meeting with senior Socialist Party members.



Mr.Tembo claims there is an audio recording of Socialist Party members planning to destabilize the alliance and replace Lungu.



The recording also reportedly mocks Mr. Lungu’s ongoing medical stay in Johannesburg, South Africa.



Mr. Lubinda has not yet responded.

TONSE ALLIANCE STATEMENT ON THE CIRCULATING AUDIO IN WHICH SOCIALIST PARTY SENIOR OFFICIALS ARE ALLEGEDLY PLOTTING AGAINST THE ALLIANCE



Liberty House – Lusaka, 23rd April 2025



1. The TONSE ALLIANCE is alarmed at the audio that is currently circulating on social media, in which senior official of the Socialist Party, namely the Chairperson for International Relations, who is also daughter to SP President, Ms. Akende M’membe, and the SP National Youth Chairman, Mr. Kelvin Kaunda, and other unknown persons, are allegedly plotting to hijack the Alliance by removing the Chairman, His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who is currently undergoing medical examinations in Johannesburg, and installing themselves. The audio recording further ridicules and mocks the TONSE ALLIANCE Chairman and his medical stay in Johannesburg, South Africa.



2. In order to get to the bottom of this grave matter, and in accordance with Article 23(i) of the TONSE ALLIANCE Constitution, the TONSE ALLIANCE has, with immediate effect, constituted an Ad hoc Disciplinary Committee to investigate this matter and recommend appropriate action to the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders.



3. The TONSE ALLIANCE has since written to the Socialist Party President, Dr Fred M’membe, for him to explain the alleged plot being fermented by his party, together with other unknown persons, against the TONSE ALLIANCE and it’s Chairman, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The TONSE ALLIANCE has also requested the Socialist Party President to show cause, why his party’s application to join the TONSE ALLIANCE, which was received a few days ago, should still be favourably considered.



4. As part of it’s investigative and disciplinary mandate, the TONSE ALLIANCE Ad hoc Disciplinary Committee has also written to two senior members of the Alliance, being the Secretary General of the Patriotic Front Party, who is also the Chairman of the Committee of TONSE ALLIANCE Secretary Generals, Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, as well as the Acting President of the Patriotic Front Party, who is also an ordinary member of the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders, to explain to the TONSE ALLIANCE, the agenda of the meetings that the two have been having with the Socialist Party senior leadership and other unknown persons, in the past few weeks.



5. The basis of the TONSE ALLIANCE Ad hoc Disciplinary Committee writing to Hon. Raphael Nakachinda and Hon. Given Lubinda, is that the said meetings which the two have been having with Socialist Party officials, were done without the knowledge or blessings of the TONSE ALLIANCE, and only came to light when some pictures were leaked out. Therefore, the said meetings can appropriately be referred to as clandestine. In this regard, the TONSE ALLIANCE Ad hoc Disciplinary Committee has given both Hon. Raphael Nakachinda and Hon. Given Lubinda, a period of 7 calendar days to exculpate themselves, failure to which the Committee will recommend to the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders, appropriate disciplinary action, in accordance with Article 23 (ii) of the TONSE ALLIANCE Constitution.



6. As TONSE ALLIANCE, we wish to take this opportunity to assure our supporters and well-wishers, and through them, the wider nation, that we are a disciplined political movement, and that any amount of indiscipline or betrayal by any of our members, shall be nipped in the bud without hesitation. We are confident of forming Government next year, and we are ready and willing to work with those who can compliment us on our journey, but we shall face head-on, anyone who might seek to derail us. We have both the capacity and capability to safeguard our interests at all times.



///END



Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

PeP President, TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson & Chairman of the TONSE ALLIANCE Ad hoc Disciplinary Committee

Lusaka, Zambia