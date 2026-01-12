Lubinda and Kambwili Set to Find a New Home in UPND – Tayali





By Current Zambia



Fugitive UPND member Chilufya Tayali has claimed that several senior Patriotic Front (PF) figures, including Given Lubinda and Chishimba Kambwili, are poised to defect to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





Tayali said President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has exhibited the kind of leadership that many Zambians have desired for a long time, describing it as inclusive, decisive, and national in character. He argued that this leadership style has made UPND increasingly attractive to members of the opposition who are disillusioned by internal wrangles within PF.





He further encouraged UPND members to warmly embrace the anticipated defectors, stating that the late UPND founding president wanted the party to be a home for all Zambians.

According to Tayali, President Hichilema has continued to honour that vision by opening UPND to citizens from across the political divide.



(Monday 12th January 2026)