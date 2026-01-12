Lubinda and Kambwili Set to Find a New Home in UPND – Tayali
By Current Zambia
Fugitive UPND member Chilufya Tayali has claimed that several senior Patriotic Front (PF) figures, including Given Lubinda and Chishimba Kambwili, are poised to defect to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).
Tayali said President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has exhibited the kind of leadership that many Zambians have desired for a long time, describing it as inclusive, decisive, and national in character. He argued that this leadership style has made UPND increasingly attractive to members of the opposition who are disillusioned by internal wrangles within PF.
He further encouraged UPND members to warmly embrace the anticipated defectors, stating that the late UPND founding president wanted the party to be a home for all Zambians.
According to Tayali, President Hichilema has continued to honour that vision by opening UPND to citizens from across the political divide.
(Monday 12th January 2026)
Politics for sure. This is a hard nut to swallow. My… my. my…. there is no fire without smoke….. they say?
In politics wonders shall never end. That is why we need very strong governance structure and systems which can help to keep most or better still all the politicians in check. An absolute must. what opposition can be left?
All lubz and kamz will bring is total confusion. They are failing to govern PF and what positive difference will they bring to UPND
Hope they don’t bring there confusion, which is not possible
..their confusion