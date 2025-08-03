LUBINDA AND LUNGU FAMILY DIFFER IN SOUTH AFRICA



We are back in South Africa again for tomorrow’s judgement on where Edgar Lungu will be buried.





However, before we could even settle here in South Africa, drama has already erupted between the acting chairman of the Tonse Alliance and acting president of the PF Given Lubinda and the Lungu family on who should inform party members back home.





Lubinda wants to be in charge of the programme tomorrow a move that has strongly been opposed by the Lungu family through their spokesperson Makebi Zulu.



Lubinda was heard shouting and telling off Makebi Zulu to respect the party structure and also recognize him as acting president of the PF.





“I am the acting president of the PF and I want that to sink in your head. Last time we were here and you couldn’t allow us to have body viewing of our party leader. This time around, no one will stop us from seeing the body of Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” said the charged Lubinda.





“What you are doing is not fair. You don’t want us to see him and now you don’t even want us to update party members back home. No, that will not be acceptable.”





Lubinda is in South Africa and is accompanied by 25 senior PF members and 4 Indians who have funded all the logistics of all those who have travelled.





Among the PF members in the delegation are Mulenga Kapwepwe, Davies Mwila, Joseph Malanji, and other PF officials.





And Makebi has ordered that Lubinda and his entourage should find their own accommodation in Sandton and not to bring confusion in Midrand residence of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





The PF and Tonse Alliance members are in South Africa to give solidarity and attend tomorrow’s High Court hearing and ruling in the Gauteng Division, Pretoria. – Koswe