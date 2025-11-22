LUBINDA ANNOUNCES MILES SAMPA AND MUKANDILA AS NEW PF DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERALS

LUBINDA ANNOUNCES SAMPA AND MUKANDILA AS NEW PF DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERALS





By:Thomas Afroman Mwale



Acting Patriotic Front (PF) faction president Given Lubinda has, with immediate effect, appointed Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa and lawyer Celestine Mukandila as Deputy Secretary General for Mobilisation and Politics and Deputy Secretary for Administration, respectively.





This development follows Mr. Lubinda’s decision to drop Acting PF Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda, PF National Chairperson Emmanuel Mpankata, Lusaka Province Chairperson Christopher Shakafuswa, and the Western Province Chairperson.





Former party Secretary General Davies Mwila has also been removed from the National Executive Committee after he declared Mr. Lubinda’s recent appointments illegal.





Mr. Lubinda has since appointed former Lands Minister Jean Kapata as the National PF Chairperson, while announcing that deputies in Lusaka and Western Provinces will assume chairperson roles for administrative purposes.





With 8 days remaining for the party to head to its elective convention it remains to be seen of how these changes will be received.

