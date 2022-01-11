By Charles Tembo

THE confession by Given Lubinda that PF were thieves is an indictment on Edgar Lungu that he presided over a group of criminals, says Bishop Timothy Chisala.

He says Lubinda has done justice to the Zambian people, stressing that “it is now time to hold these self-confessed criminals to book”.

PF acting president Lubinda confessed during a briefing in Lusaka on Monday that PF was stealing.

“We agree we are thieves but what name should you be given for suggesting that we increase the cost of doing roads from US $1 million to $1.8 million per kilometre,” he asked the ruling UPND.

Lubinda said the UPND when in opposition criticised the PF government for doing roads at between $750 to $1 million per kilometre.

“What is the feasibility of this project? K3.7 billion to do 200…200 kilometres road translates to US $1.8 million per kilometre. Why? President Bally [Hakainde Hichilema] why? You called the PF names for doing roads at between US $750 to US $1 million,” said Lubinda. “You called us names. You called us thieves. What should you be called for suggesting that we increase the cost from US $1 million to US $1.8 million per kilometre? What name should we call you for suggesting that you increase the cost from US$1 million to US$1.8 million? What name should we call you? You called us thieves for US $1 million per kilometre, what name qualifies to be yours? We agree, we are thieves…US $1 million per kilometre, yes we are thieves, but tell us what name should we use for you?”

But Bishop Chisala, the Overseer of All Nations Church International, has wondered where Lubinda is getting the strength to confirm the PF stealing habits.

He said all the confessions by Lubinda explains why the PF never wanted to lose power.

“This is foolish to say the least. I’m not insulting, but Lubinda is just annoying the Zambian people. Surely why can he even open his mouth to say, ‘we agree we were thieves?’ Is it a competition now with the new government in UPND? This man is calling for jail. If he is arrested he should not even cry,” Bishop Chisala said. “The confessions are just an indictment on former president Edgar Lungu. He was presiding over a thieving regime. Lubinda has just exposed Edgar Lungu and his government. This is why the PF had a lot of money because they were stealing from the Zambian people.”

He said Lubinda is exposing the PF for a good cause.

Bishop Chisala said time has come, “now that God is exposing people through their own mouths”, to hold the criminals to book.

“God does wonders. Today He is exposing our own criminals with their own mouths. This Given Lubinda has done justice to the Zambian people. It is now time to hold these self-confessed criminals to book,” he said.

Bishop Chisala said the PF should never be trusted by the Zambian people.

He said even the rebranding of PF “is just for them to come back to steal”.

“What are they rebranding? Ok for the benefit of doubt, because they rebrand, we need to do some things. When a criminal is said to have reformed, they serve a jail sentence. So for the PF to rebrand from their criminal methods, first the criminals who have confessed need to go to jail for reformation. Then we can accept them! But without jail, these self-confessed criminals will not learn,” Bishop Chisala said. “We now want to hear from Edgar Lungu what he will say now that his ministers have started to confess of their sins. These are sins of stealing. A clique of criminal elements that presided over the resources of the country needs to be caged.”

He said it was shameful that the PF had not forgone the loss and they wanted to continue making noise.

Bishop Chisala said investigating PF officials was not witch-hunt because they are confessing their own stealing.