LUBINDA CAN’T CONTINUE TO LEAD TONSE… the lie that PF is Tonse’s anchor party doesn’t exist – KBF

LUBINDA CAN’T CONTINUE TO LEAD TONSE – KBF

… the lie that PF is Tonse’s anchor party doesn’t exist





By Chinoyi Chipulu



Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube has argued that acting PF president Given Lubinda cannot continue to lead the Tonse Alliance when the substantive vice-chairperson Dr Dan Pule is around.





In his posting in the Tonse Presidential Whatsapp group to contribute to the argument over the alliance chairmanship, and made available to Daily Revelation by alliance insiders, Fube urged all alliance members to be realistic as they analysed issues they were currently facing, especially with regard to PF as a political party.





“I also apologise in advance if my views infringer disappoint some of our Tonse Alliance members, but I believe in being brutally honest and frank when I see misrep





