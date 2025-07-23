Lubinda denounces Chabinga as political imposter



ACTING Patriotic Front (PF) faction president Given Lubinda has dismissed Robert Chabinga’s claims of representing the opposition party, describing him as having no authority or mandate to speak on behalf of the PF.







Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Lubinda insisted that the PF remains united under its legitimate leadership and distanced the party from recent controversies sparked by leaked audios and statements attributed to Chabinga.





“Robert Chabinga has no mandate to speak, act, or represent the Patriotic Front in any capacity whatsoever,” Lubinda declared, adding that the courts had already nullified any claims or appointments associated with the Mafinga lawmaker.





Lubinda also criticised the speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti and Vice President Mutale Nalumango for what he described as deliberate disregard of judicial authority by recognising Chabinga as the Leader of Opposition despite a High Court ruling allegedly confirming Miles Sampa as the rightful leader.





The former Kabwata lawmaker also accused government, claiming that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration was actively using state institutions to weaken the PF, citing an audio of alleged voices of Chabinga and Cabinet Minister Doreen Mwamba as evidence of state-backed schemes.





Lubinda alleged that the government facilitated Chabinga’s controversial trip to South Africa, which he said was aimed at creating diplomatic tension and interfering with the funeral arrangements of former President Edgar Lungu.





He further challenged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and Zambia Police to act on revelations made in the said audio, accusing the authorities of turning a blind eye to Chabinga’s claims of financial sponsorship and alleged bribery attempts.





Meanwhile, the PF make shift leader appealed to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the international community to ignore what he called stage-managed protests linked to Chabinga and his alleged sponsors, insisting that the PF was not involved in any subversive activities outside Zambia….https://kalemba.news/politics/lubinda-denounces-chabinga-as-political-imposter/



By George Musonda



Kalemba July 22, 2025