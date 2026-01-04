LUBINDA DESERVES THE PF PRESIDENCY



….experience and proven leadership





By Augustine Mwewa – Icimwene Bonse For 2026 Bahati MP



It is clear that Lubinda has the experience and credentials to lead the Patriotic Front (PF). The people of Kabwata Constituency can testify to his track record as a dedicated representative and leader.





He has served the party in many key portfolios, including Secretary-General, Vice President, and now Acting President, demonstrating deep institutional knowledge and loyalty. He has also held multiple ministerial positions, including Tourism, Agriculture, Foreign Affairs, and Justice, gaining extensive experience in governance and policy-making at the highest levels. Notably, as Minister of Justice, he played a crucial role in removing the discriminatory parentage clause, showing vision and commitment to justice.





All other aspirants seeking to lead the PF are, in comparison, junior in parliamentary and executive experience. I can confidently assert that GL’s experience surpasses even that of the sitting President, making him the only candidate capable of competing effectively against HH in the decisive “Battle of the Zambezi.”





GL’s leadership is also critical for the PF to shed the tribal label that has unfairly burdened the party, a challenge the UPND has long faced since the passing of its founding leader, Anderson Mazoka. It is not true that leadership of the PF must come only from the North or the East; GL’s track record proves leadership transcends region.





When Mama Inonge retired from politics, Lubinda was appointed PF Vice President, and when ECL departed, GL served as Acting President, managing the party’s transition seamlessly, even after the passing of ECL, the second PF President. His experience and seniority make him the most qualified among all aspirants to lead the party.





I challenge each of the other aspirants to produce a documented record of their achievements as MPs, whether currently serving or having served, before asking Zambians to entrust them with the Republic’s Presidency. Leadership requires more than ambition—it requires proven results, experience, and vision, all of which GL possesses.