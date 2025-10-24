LUBINDA DIRECTS PF AND TONSE ALLIANCE MEMBERS TO WEAR BLACK ON INDEPENDENCE DAY IN SOLIDARITY WITH DETAINED OPPOSITION LEADERS AND LATE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU





PRESS STATEMENT

23 rd OCTOBER 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Desecration of democracy in Zambia .



From the office of Acting PF President/Tonse Chairman, Hon Given Lubinda





To Fellow Tonse Alliance Leaders,

Members of Central Committee,

PF MPs, Mayors, Council Chaipersons & Councilors,

PF Provincial Leadership,

PF District Leadership,

PF Constituency Officials,

PF ward and branch officials.





I Greet you all in the name of our Lord Jesus.

Allow me to remind you that “it’s darkest before dawn”.



As a Christian Nation, we serve a faithful God and hope is on the way for Zambia.





Tomorrow marks our 61st Independence Day of our Republic – a day our forefathers won to mark political liberation from British colonial rule on 24th October, 1964.





Sadly, modern Zambia under the UPND government has witnessed rampant deterioration in terms of democracy and good governance since 2021. For the past four years, our cherished principles of separation of powers as well as rule of law are both politically compromised and practically damaged.





Under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, it is now common knowledge that most of our PF leaders, members and those associated with PF are either in courts, incarcerated and languishing in prisons and their freedoms taken away which our forefathers fought for. The latest incarceration of our PF and Tonse Alliance SG, Hon. Raphael Nakachinda is louder and visible for everyone to see.





Sad enough, tomorrow will be the first independence celebration for Zambia that shall be commemorated by our people without any living Former President following the death of Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu in South Africa on 5th June, 2025. This must make us both sorrowful and morally ashamed.





Make no mistake we are determined and shall continue to stand in solidarity with the Men and women whose freedoms have been taken away by the UPND administration.





We wish to therefore direct all members of the party and Tonse Alliance across the country that tomorrow on independence day as a sign of solidarity for our leaders and in memory of our freedom fighters,let us wear black,it can be a t-shirt,a suit,chitenge, scarf, what ever is black let us put on, in solidarity of our gallant Men and Women languishing in prisons dotted around the country





This must also be done in Memory of our sixth Republican President Mr Edgar Chagws Lungu who we are yet to put to rest.





May God bless you all in anticipation for our 2026 Political Freedom



Hon. Given Lubinda

PF Acting Acting President

Tonse Alliance Acting Chairman